SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Sandpoint Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing or runaway teenager from Spokane.
According to a released by the police department, 16-year-old Madison West is believed to be in the Sandpoint, Idaho area and possibly with 21-year-old Michael Edward Jordan.
West was last seen driving a 2009 white Ford Focus with Montana license plate #436400C. Police said West was last seen on Feb. 28, 2020.
If you know where West or Jordan might be, you're asked to call the Bonner County Dispatch at (208) 265-5525.
