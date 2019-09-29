SANDPOINT, Idaho - From snow in the mountains to strong winds whipping across Lake Pend Oreille. Winds so strong it looked like one of the Great Lakes.
Mother nature unleashing an unusual winter fury in late September. The storm knocked out power to hundreds in the Sandpoint area.
Bruce Johnson is one of those residents whose power went out Saturday morning.
"It went out yesterday morning at 6 in the morning," said Bruce.
Bruce had to fire up his generators to keep the power on at his office and at his house. Icicles even formed right off of his roof. He said the winds were so strong it sounded like a freight train. Explaining he has never seen anything like this before
"Never in September. It's crazy! But it was cold! We probably had 50 to 55 mile per hour winds up here," Bruce told KHQ.
The wind knocked trees down all over the place, blocking roadways and people who live in the area helped clear them out.
Bruce hopes his power is back on soon.
"Buying gasoline for these generators is getting expensive," added Bruce.
But for now, It's a waiting game as Bruce, and his family tries to stay bundled up at home.