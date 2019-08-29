SANDPOINT, Idaho- An 18-year-old Sandpoint woman pleads 'not guilty' to beating a teenage girl with a baseball bat at Sandpoint City Beach on July 2 after a verbal altercation.
18-year-old Caitlyn Haskins was accused, along with another 17-year-old girl, of beating Hailey Swanson with a baseball bat.
Swanson, who had to have reconstructive surgery on Monday, says she received threats and texts that tell her to kill herself before the attack.
A trial for Caitlyn Haskins is scheduled to begin December 10, 2019.