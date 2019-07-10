SANDPOINT, Idaho - An 18-year-old Sandpoint woman made her first appearance in court Wednesday after being accused of beating a teenage girl with a baseball bat.
Hailey Swanson, who had to have reconstructive surgery on Monday, alleges she was beaten by 18-year-old Caitlyn Haskins and another 17-year-old girl at Sandpoint City Beach on July 2 after a verbal altercation.
Attea Voigt, Swanson's mother, says her daughter "was targeted."
Haskins has been charged with aggravated battery while her family says the allegations are out of character for her. Her bond has been set at $50,000.
Anyone who witnessed the incident on July 2 is asked to contact the Sandpoint Police Department at (208)265-1482.