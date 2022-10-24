For the first time in Spokane, Sandy's Sickle Cell American Red Cross Blood Drive happened Monday at the Carl Maxey Center.

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time in Spokane, Sandy's Sickle Cell American Red Cross Blood Drive happened Monday at the Carl Maxey Center.
 
The drive honors the late Sandy Williams who died in a float plane crash in September.
   
"This is just a testament to who she was in our community, as far as a pillar, as far as a visionary, as someone who is always on the pulse of what is going on in the black community even after she's left us, she's still here with us with that vision," Lisa Gardner, the Director of Communication for Spokane's City Council said.
 
Looking out into a room full of donors, the late Sandy Williams watches as her impact ripples through the halls of the Carl Maxey Center.
 
Passed down from parents, sickle cell is a red blood cell disorder that can cause severe pain and other serious problems like infections, organ damage, and clogged blood vessels.
 
It impacts millions of people worldwide, but disproportionately impacts black communities. 
 
According to a study by the CDC, 73 out of 1,000 black newborns had the disease, compared to just 3 out of 1,000 white newborns.
 
"We don't have a high population of Black or African Americans here in Spokane so the awareness really went under the radar," Gardner said.
 
Gardner has had to live with sickle cell her whole life.
 
"I've been able to have a relatively healthy lifestyle but just 2 weeks ago I needed a transfusion."
 
While some like Gardner don't need transfusions often, other sickle cell patients require it weekly.
 
"Imagine if we did not have that resource, have constant blood drives to get that blood, I'd probably still be waiting for blood for a transfusion and sometimes it's a matter of life and death," she said.
 
Thanking Williams for being the driving force for this blood drive and awareness of the disease, long-time friend and city council member Betsy Wilkerson also showed up to take part.
 
"I'm afraid of needles but I'm down for the count," she said. "When she heard of a need, she didn't wait for anybody else to do it. She just took the initiative herself. And truly, to my knowledge, this is the first blood drive in the heart of the black community."
 
Although Monday's blood drive is only from 11 to 6, with a lot of people already coming through the doors, local leaders hope that this can happen every year, especially on Juneteenth which is also Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!