Santa Anita Park in California is suspending racing after 21 horses die at the racetrack

ARCADIA, Calif. - A horse track in southern California is suspending races indefinitely following the deaths of 21 horses in less than two and a half months.
Experts will be examining the track's dirt surface at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
They will be trying to determine whether the surface played any role in the horses' deaths.
The unprecedented action is causing the cancellation of two major races that had been scheduled for the weekend.
7 of the deaths occurred during races on the dirt oval, 5 on the turf track, and 9 during training on dirt.
The horses have gotten injured from falling and have had to be euthanized.