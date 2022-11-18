Santa Claus is coming to River Park Square beginning tonight! Preparations are already underway at the mall for the big guy's arrival. Family festivities will begin tonight at 4 p.m., tree lighting and Santa's arrival happens at 6 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hopefully you've been nice because remember Santa checks his list twice; and he's coming to River Park Square tonight!

River Park Square is in full holiday mode complete with a giant Christmas tree, stage and big seat for Santa Claus. Family festivities to welcome Santa start at 4 p.m. at River Park Square because the jolly old elf arrives at 6:30 p.m. with a big tree lighting.

If you're looking forward to a picture with Santa, Nov. 18 and 19 pictures will be done on a first come, first serve basis. Starting Nov. 20., you will be able to make online reservations for pictures at this website.

Picture packages range from $40 to $50 but STCU members can get a $10 discount when they use their STCU card. Santa will be available to take pictures through Christmas Eve at River Park Square. More details can be found here.

