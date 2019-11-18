Santa Clause returns to River Park Square on Saturday

We are inching closer and closer to Christmas which means Santa Clause is returning to the River Park Square.
The holiday kick-off event is Saturday, November 23 beginning at 2:00 p.m.
There will be free hot cocoa, face painting, crafts and entertainment. Jolly Ol' St. Nick will arrive at 5:00 p.m. along side the tree lighting.
You can get a photo with Santa from November 23 through December 24.
The lighting at River Park Square is a 17-year-old community tradition.
