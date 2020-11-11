Santa won't be traveling from the North Pole to Nordstrom this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the retailer is offering "Santa Chats" Fridays-Sundays starting Sunday, Nov. 27 and ending Dec. 20. These will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on video call.
The calls last 15 minutes and are $20. 100% of the proceeds support Operation Warm, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.
You can purchase tickets, here.
Kids can also write letters to Santa. Letters must be sent by Dec. 20, either virtually or in stores. Curbside drop off begins Nov. 15 for Canada and Nov. 27 for the U.S.
If your kiddo wants to hand write a letter, "Dear Santa" sheets can be printed out at home or picked up at any Nordstrom store.
More information, here.
Nordstrom is also hosting a Holiday Breakfast and has tips on how to cozy up your home this holiday season.
