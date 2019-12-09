AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Country singer Sara Evans will be making a tour stop in the Inland Northwest this upcoming February.
Evans will perform at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at 7:30 p.m at the Pend Oreille Pavilion.
"Heads up Spokane country music fans, the iconic Sara Evans is returning to our Northern Quest stage with her new 'Say the Words' tour!" Northern Quest said.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. App Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 a.m. Camas Club Pre-sale tickets will be up for grabs on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 a.m.
Tickets range from $49-69.
More on Sara Evans from Northern Quest:
Growing up in a musical family and performing from a young age, Sara Evans was destined to entertain. Now with a career spanning more than 20 years, this Female Vocalist of the Year has put out five #1 singles and eight studio albums with millions in records sales. And in keeping with the family musical tradition, Sara has recently joined her son Avery and daughter Olivia as a trio called The Barker Family Band.
