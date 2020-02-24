SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, Feb. 24, the Illinois-based company Sara Lee Frozen Bakery announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Spokane-based Cyrus O'Leary's Pies.
"We are delighted to add Cyrus O'Leary's extensive variety of delicious pies to our iconic product portfolio," CEO of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Craig Bahner is quoted as saying in a release from the company. "As we look to expand our competitive presence in the ISB category, Cyrus O'Leary's impressive 40-year pie legacy and their in-store bakery leadership will help us achieve our strategic growth plan and continue providing our customers with more irresistible indulgences."
Cyrus O'Leary's began in 1981 as a landmark restaurant before growing to a nationally-distributed gourmet pie brand. Its fruit and cream pies have won 168 first place awards at the National Pie Championships over the past 20 years, according to the release.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as another premier brand in the Sara Lee Frozen Bakery family. It's a huge honor and privilege to join forces with Sara Lee Frozen Bakery and help drive their growth initiatives," CEO of Cyrus O'Leary's Pies Barclay Klingel said. "We are especially excited about the cultural fit, as both companies have similar values centered around our team members, maintaining uncompromising quality standards and delivering joy-giving moments to our customers. We expect a huge synergistic effect through this combination.
Klingel will remain in his role following the acquisition, reporting directly to Bahner. The acquisition transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.