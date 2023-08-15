ATHOL, Idaho. - Level 3 evacuations have been lowered to level 1 (Be Ready) following the Sarah Loop Fire.
According to Kootenai County Emergency Management, residents in Athol may return home but should continue to monitor official sources for updated information. All other evacuations have been lifted.
Last Updated: Aug. 15 at 7:25 a.m.
The Sarah Loop Fire is burning just under 60 acres prompting level 3 evacuations for all residents living in the city limits of Athol.
Silverwood Theme Park is under a level 2 evacuation notice (Get Ready!).
Level 3 evacuations mean to leave the area immediately. Danger is current or imminent in your area. Do not delay leaving to gather your belongings.
According to emergency crews, the fire is partially lined and about 70-80% contained. According to Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief, Christopher Way, about 150 personnel are responding to the blaze, including resources from the Ridge Creek Fire.
The fire was originally moving north threatening about 500 to 525 structures within the evacuation area. Fire crews are hopeful evacuations will be lifted within the next two hours.
Last Updated: Aug. 15 at 6:15 p.m.
The Sarah Loop Fire has forced level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations for all residents living in Athol, according to Kootenai County Emergency Management.
The fire is burning just north of Silverwood Theme Park. At this time, no evacuations have been issued at the park and officials are in close contact with fire crews if evacuations are necessary.
Highway 95 is closed near East Brunner Road while crews access the fire.
In their most recent update, the Idaho Department of Lands listed the fire as a half acre in size, although it does appear larger.
Evacuation shelters are set up at Real Life Ministries on 30447 N Roughstock Road.
Level 3 evacuations (Go Now!) are in place for residents living in Sarah Loop in Athol due to a wildfire.
Those who live on East Sarah Loop and surrounding areas are advised to leave immediately. Danger is current or imminent in your area. Do not delay leaving to gather your belongings.
The Timberlake Fire Protection District is responding.
NonStop Local KHQ has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.
