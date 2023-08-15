ATHOL, Idaho. - The Sarah Loop Fire has forced level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations for all residents living in Athol, according to Kootenai County Emergency Management.
Level 3 evacuations mean to leave the area immediately. Danger is current or imminent in your area. Do not delay leaving to gather your belongings.
The fire is burning just north of Silverwood Theme Park. At this time, no evacuations have been issued at the park and officials are in close contact with fire crews if evacuations are necessary.
Highway 95 is closed near east Brunner Road while crews access the fire.
In their most recent update, the Idaho Department of Lands listed the fire as a half acre in size, although it does appear larger.
Evacuation shelters are set up at Real Life Ministries on 30447 N Roughstock Road.
The Timberlake Fire Protection District is responding.
