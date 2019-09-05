On Wednesday, September 4, four cyclones lined up across the Western Hemisphere and was captured by NASA.
According to NASA, at the time of this image Hurricane Juliette in the East Pacific and Hurricane Dorian in the Atlantic were both category 2 storms.
Tropical Storm Fernand packed sustained winds of 45 mph and had just recently made landfall over northeastern Mexico. Gabrielle had just strengthened to a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph.
The image above was created by the Advanced Baseline Imager on the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite 16. GOES-16 is operated by NOAA and developed by NASA.