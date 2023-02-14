Satellite Diner celebrate 25 years in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, WASH- The Satellite Diner opened in 1998 and is going strong.
February 13th to 17th the Satellite will celebrate its 25th anniversary as a foothold in the Spokane community.
The Satellite is known for being a place that's open from sunup to sundown, and open to all. The restaurant features eccentric breakfast items creative breakfast and lunch meals.
For the next few days guest to the restaurant will be able to win gear and food by spinning it wheel.
KHQ will have a full story tonight on the restaurant, and its many faces.
The Satellite Diner & Lounge turns 25 this week. What time of day do you dine at Satellite?— 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 (@SamAdamsTV) February 14, 2023