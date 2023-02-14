Satellite Diner to celebrate 25 years in downtown Spokane

The Satellite Diner opened in 1998 and is going strong.
February 13th to 17th the Satellite will celebrate its 25th anniversary as a foothold in the Spokane community.
“I’ve grown old here,” owner Kimberly Dunham said, “it feels fantastic we have the best customers and the best employees it feels and it still feels like home and I love walking in the door every single day.”
The Satellite is known for being a place that's open from sunup to sundown, and open to all. The restaurant features eccentric breakfast items and creative breakfast and lunch meals.
Back in 1998, Dunham said she was just living for tomorrow, not thinking her tiny restaurant that she opened with her group of friends on the corner of Sprague and Stevens would span two decades.
“It was just a little diner, this part in the bar didn’t even open until a year later,” Dunham said, “I don’t even think we thought ahead we were just excited to start.”
And what it’s grown into is a place where life events happen, birthdays, prom dinners, and memorials for regulars who have passed on.
It’s legacy, and a lot of the people that helped start that legacy with Dunham are still involved in some capacity.
“I’ve been on Sprague avenue for nearly 30 years,” Kimberly Bebo Culberson said.
Culberson known by regulars of the Satellite as “The Princess,” or now as “Madam Twirl,” left the bar a few years back, she worked in the restaurant for 20 years. But couldn’t stay away from the celebration.
“I’m so excited and just honored to be invited back to act as hostess,” Culberson said.
For the next several days Culberson will man the giant prize wheel in the bar and will provide a party every single night for patrons of the restaurant.
Culberson said her favorite memories over the years have been serving pancakes to young hockey players at the restaurant bar and making friends with the many faces of downtown Spokane.
Both Dunham and Culberson started at Flarity’s and ultimately took their talents on the road opening the satellite with their business partner Colleen and they both say what makes their dining experience unique is how they treat people.
“I was hostess in the sense that all of my guests were greeted and treated like they were in my home,” Culberson said.
Dunham said the people of Spokane made her and their friends' dreams of owning a successful restaurant of reality, and ultimately the people of Spokane became her family.
As for the next 25 years, she says onward and upward.
“What is next? Keep on trucking, treat people well, make good food and make good drinks and make people feel at home when they walk in the door,” Dunham said.
The celebratory party will take place Friday night and will last until the fun is over.
KHQ will have a full story tonight on the restaurant, and its many faces.
The Satellite Diner & Lounge turns 25 this week. What time of day do you dine at Satellite?— 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 (@SamAdamsTV) February 14, 2023