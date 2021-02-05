"We do have one of the oldest water systems in the State of Washington," Marlene Feist with the City of Spokane told me Friday morning. "We do have water mains in our system that are over 100 years old."
Marlene sent me this map to prove it. More details on how to navigate this map to check the age of your neighborhood's water lines will be listed at the end of this article. (Yeah, I'm going to make you read all of this. Or at least scroll really fast to the bottom.)
Checking out that map, I randomly zeroed in on a section of Indiana near North Central High School that showed the cast iron water main line was installed way back in 1892.
The water main outside our station in downtown? 1911.
The water main up on the South Hill near 43rd and Hatch that broke earlier this week, and sparked my initial curiosity on how old Spokane's water system is, was installed back in 1946.
Most of the lines are made of cast iron, according to Feist, and are certainly built to last based on some of the installation dates, but during certain times of the year, Feist said they can become vulnerable to the freezing/thawing ground above.
"This time of year is sort of notorious for that," Feist said. "We have the temperature fluctuations with the freezing and shifting of the ground can lead to water main breaks."
There are projects, of course, focused solely on replacing our old water lines, but there's also a couple of preventative approaches.
"As we do street projects, we look for opportunities where we have older pipes that we believe are at risk and we go ahead and replace those," Feist said.
Another approach? Listening.
A break often starts with a leak and the City is using some rather creative methods to find those leaks before they become a bigger problem. So when Marlene said crews will listen for leaks, visions of a couple of street department guys down on the ground with stethoscopes to the pavement crossed my mind and I mentioned the thought to Feist.
"It's kind of like that. It's actually kind of like that. They have a piece of equipment they use to amplify the sound and they listen for leaks," Feist said. "Water pipes are under pressure and so there's different things they listen for to determine whether something is leaking out of that pipe."
But they are also checking for leaks in lines from above using satellites.
"Having that kind of satellite scan really takes us to places that we wouldn't have been with the listening tools, yet," Feist said.
How in the world, or space, can satellites tell if a water main is leaking?
"You can tell if it's a water pipe or ground water based on the level of where the water is and if we have a substantial leak, we can find it that way," Feist answered.
An aging water systems doesn't mean a bad water system as long as it's maintained, but does the upkeep mean more money from you?
"We've been pretty committed to making affordable utility rates," Feist said. "We went through rate setting this fall and primarily what we did is we increased rates by 2.9 percent and that's the percentage we've used for increasing rates for the last 7-10 years. Our goal is to keep our rate increases at more of those inflationary levels rather than large increases."
Repairing lines when they do break is usually quick thanks to the street department crews. The break on 43rd this week was repaired in a day, though Feist said a street crew will come through when the weather gets warmer to get a permanent patch on the road.
With the current freeze/thaw cycle that we're in and will undoubtedly see again this year, you might see a few more of those old lines under our feet finally give out, but given the numbers of years they've likely already served us water, can you blame them?
And now you've made it to the bottom. Time to explain that map. Here it goes. To find the age of the pipes in your neighborhood (or any Spokane neighborhood, really)"
1.) CLICK this link.
2.) Click the Layer List in the top right corner
3.) Check the "Utilities" box
4.) Check the "Water" box
5.) Check the "Water Main" box
From there you can zoom in to the area you're curious about and click on the purple or blue line and it will bring up the kind of line and when it was installed.
Have fun!
