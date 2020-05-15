Spotty showers are on the horizon this afternoon with the potential for some slow moving isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise, the mostly cloudy skies we have seen today will be gradually clearing out to mostly clear skies tonight. Daytime highs are aiming for the mid to upper 60's with temperatures dropping into the mid 40's as we dry out tonight.
We have a brief break on Saturday before our next area of low pressure moves in so tomorrow will definitely be the day to get outside! We could start the day with some patchy fog and will expect increasing clouds heading into the afternoon hours. Conditions should be a bit warmer moving into the 70's. Our next band of showers could push in as early as late Saturday night or during the overnight hours.
Sunday is setting up to be capable of pretty stormy conditions. Thunderstorms could bring damaging winds. We will continue to fine tune the forecast as we move closer to the end of the weekend.
