The Garland District's Winter Wonderland event is becoming a holiday tradition for the Spokane community. Organizers hope it makes this time of year a little more festive for kids in foster care.
Saturday's event features a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, carriage rides, live music, holiday movies and plenty of food and shopping opportunities. All of these festivities are part of a mission to raise money for Embrace WA and Fostering WA--organizations that help foster children.
Market Vision president Scott Sloan said the idea for the day came about when his wife saw foster kids in her class writing long letters to Santa. She knew their wishes might not come true, and the district decided to do something about it.
"The fact that we can do just a little something to make their day brighter...makes us as a staff happy," Sloan said.
The event draws all kinds of people whose lives have been personally touched by foster care. Dragonfly Cafe owner and manager Tonya Carroll is one of them.
"I think that without programs like [Embrace WA and Fostering WA], a lot of these kids would be lost and then run back through," Carroll said. "Back to addiction and homelessness. We can help save lives this way."
Shoppers like Kellie Shutz say it makes her feel good to know she's helping her community.
"The foster system has directly helped my family," Shutz said. "I feel that this is a way I can kind of give back and help them because they've helped me a lot, and my kids."
Organizers estimate last years event raised just over $4,000 for the programs. More information is available at Embrace Washington and Fostering WA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.