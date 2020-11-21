Mostly sunny skies are expected for today. This morning we are seeing some light mountain snow showers to the east, those are going to continue to taper off as we head through the day. Daytime highs are set for the mid 40s. Tonight we dip down to the upper 20s.
Mostly cloudy skies are on the way for Sunday ahead of our next system pushing in during the overnight hours. That will bring a chance for snow and freezing fog. This does mean we are concerned about slick conditions for the Monday morning commute. Plan ahead to give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go. The National Weather Service is only estimating about an inch of snow for the Spokane area.
