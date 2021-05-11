SPOKANE, Wash. - Save509.com is hosting a vaccination event on Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Spokane Indians Avista Stadium.
There's a free hot dog in it for you after your vaccination.
Click here for more details.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Save509.com is hosting a vaccination event on Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Spokane Indians Avista Stadium.
There's a free hot dog in it for you after your vaccination.
Click here for more details.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.