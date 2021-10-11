Frosty mornings and beautiful Fall afternoons to start the work week, with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20's and low 30's and daytime highs checking in below average in the mid to upper 50's.
A system moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and this system is ALL about timing and temperatures. Early indications are that we will see mountain snow, with snow levels briefly dropping between 2400 ft-3500 ft bringing the potential of light snow or a rain/snow mix to some of the higher benches around Spokane. This quick hitting system will push south and east by Wednesday afternoon, leaving little snow behind as daytime highs pop into the upper 40's. The rest of the work week looks relatively quiet, with daytime highs that will climb back into the 50's and 60's through the weekend.