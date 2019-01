DENVER, CO - Two window washers in Denver probably didn't expect to have this type of day.

The two were 24 floors above the ground when their scaffolding collapsed.

It happened at around 11:45 am Wednesday at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Denver.

The scaffolding wound up breaking a window and the washers were able to enter the hotel through that window.

No word on whether they were injured.

The incident is being investigated.