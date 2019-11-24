Cupertino, Calif. - A new phishing scam is hitting apple users' email inboxes, attempting to steal valuable information.
If you have an email from Apple that claims your Apple ID is locked until you 'verify your identify,' delete it now. That email is not from Apple, but instead, a scammer who wants to steal any piece of information you can give them.
At first glace, the email looks authentic, but if you take a second to examine it closely, you'll find its riddled with spelling errors and grammatical mistakes.
In an email copy given to KHQ, there are several commas missing and random choices of words. See the photo below.
What should you do if you come across one of these emails? Take a second and look over the email carefully.
Apple Support posted an article that outlined some other ways to identify legitimate emails from Apple.
- The sender’s email address or phone number doesn’t match the name of the company that it claims to be from.
- The message starts with a generic greeting, like “Dear customer.” Most legitimate companies will include your name in their messages to you.
- A link appears to be legitimate but takes you to a website whose URL doesn’t match the address of the company’s website.*
- The message looks significantly different from other messages that you’ve received from the company.
- The message requests personal information, like a credit card number or account password.
- The message is unsolicited and contains an attachment.
Some other things to keep in mind:
- Emails from Apple Support will never ask you to verify your Social Security Number, your mother's maiden name, full credit card numbers or credit card CCV codes
- Only update your account or payment information on the Apple website or through your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch settings
- If you come across a phishing email, Apple asks that your forward it on to reportphishing@apple.com.
- If you think your account information was compromised, immediately change your Apple ID on the Apple website.
