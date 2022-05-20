Federal law enforcement agencies have issued a warning to the public about potential e-mail and text message scams.
Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General (SSA OIG), Department of Labor OIG, NASA OIG, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a joint statement regarding a revival of imposter scams.
New reports have come in, showing scammers are sending photos of real and doctored law enforcement credentials and badges in order to swindle money. The pictures, name, agency, or badge number differs across instances, but the basic scam remains the same, providing alleged proof of identity in order to gain trust from the victim and coerce payment.
While scams of this nature usually use calls to contact victims, e-mail, texts, social media, and even post mail has been used. The scammers inform victims of either a problem or a prize, and pressure them to act immediately. Payment is asked for, usually in specific ways.
Agencies warn the public to be skeptical of any e-mail, text, or electronic communication from someone claiming to be from a government or law enforcement agency, stating no one in such a position will ever send photographs of credentials or badges to demand payment.
It is illegal to reproduce federal or local law enforcement or government agency credentials and badges.
How to protect yourself from scammers
- Do not take immediate action. Hang up or ignore the message. Talk to someone you trust, or contact the agency directly to confirm.
- Do NOT transfer money or buy gift cards. Never give money to someone insisting on gift cards, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, money transfer, or cash by mail. Scammers ask for these types of currency because they are harder to trace.
- Be skeptical. If you think a real law enforcement officer is trying to reach you, call them using a non-emergency number to verify it. Do not believe scammers who "transfer" your call to an official. Do not rely on caller ID, as the number can be spoofed.
- Be cautious of any agency contacting you about a problem you're not familiar with or anticipating.
- Do NOT provide personal information, even if the caller already has some of yours.
- Do not click links or open attachments. Block unwanted calls and texts.
You can visit the FTC website to read about common scams and ways to protect yourself.
If you are a victim of a scam: