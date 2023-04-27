POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department is warning the community about a recent scam caller impersonating their officers.
According to the department, suspects have used a spoofed caller-ID number matching the police department's number. During the calls, the suspects identify themselves as police officers or detectives with the Post Falls Police Department.
The suspects go on to provide the citizens personal information about themselves and state that the citizen has failed to appear on a citation or owes money on a citation.
The Post Falls Police Department is investigating these phone scams at this time, but as of yet no suspects have been identified. If you have any information on these crimes, you should call police.
If you receive a call like the ones described here, you should reach out to your local police department's business phone line.