"You give me my sister I give you my money- I'm not handing anyone else my money. I want to see my sister. You ain't getting nothing from me until I see my sister," said a victim of the scam, who would like to remain anonymous.
Last Thursday, a Spokane woman Fell victim to a scam that hits closer to home than most. She received a call saying-
"My little sister is hurt on rite aid on division I need you to come get her."
She says it wasn't until she mentioned the police, she turned from scared to skeptical.
"As soon as I mentioned the police he goes 'this is how it's going to go I am using my personal cell phone your sister stuck her nose in where it didn't belong so I had to rough her up and put her in the back of my truck- she owes me 10 grand, now fi you get ahold of the authorities I am going to take her over seas and sell her to the sex ring and then I'm going to find you and hurt you"
But after negotiating over a place to meet, the woman says the scammer showed his hand.
"How do I even know that's my sister? He said no she gave you everything you need to know. I said she didn't give me anything but my name and told me to come get her- put that lady back on the phone, let her verify a few things then I will give you the money- then he wanted me to wire him the money and that's when I knew it was a scam," the victim stated.
She says before this happens to you make a family plan.
"Be calm, have a safe word, so whoever gets on the phone tries to be your brother, your mother, your sister- have a safe word. If someone doesn't give you that safe word you know its a scam," she added.
Spokane police say if you receive a call like this before doing anything call the police.
If you know anything regarding this particular scam, call crime check at 509-456-2233.