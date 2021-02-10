SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Officials are telling the community a scary new scam is starting to surface in the region.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, people are receiving unsolicited text messages claiming the texter was hired to kill the recipient.
The scam text claims if the recipient pays some fees their life will be spared.
The sheriff's office said to not respond to the scammer.
If you receive one of the texts you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233 and report the text to the Federal Trade Commission here.
