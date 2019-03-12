KHQ has received calls about a scam targeting people by saying their Social Security number has been suspended.
People are getting as many as 6 calls per day. The message tells people to "press 1" to resolve the issue.
This is the same scam the FTC warned people about back in September.
Social Security numbers do not get suspended.
Here are a few tips to protect yourself:
- Never give out or confirm personal information over the phone, via email or on a website until you’ve checked out whoever is asking you for it.
- Do not trust a name, phone number, or email address just because it seems to be connected with the government. Con artists use official-sounding names and may fake caller ID or email address information to make you trust them. Besides, the government normally contacts people by postal mail.
- Contact government agencies directly, using telephone numbers and website addresses you know to be legitimate.
If someone has tried to steal your personal information by pretending to be from the government, report it to the FTC.