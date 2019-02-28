Scammers are reportedly trying to trick people into giving their Social Security number over the phone.
The scam works like this: A caller claims they are with the Social Security office in Houston, Texas. They claim there has been some sort of fraud and if the recipient does not call back or give their information, they will take action.
Its a trick designed to steal your information. The Social Security Administration wants you to know they will only make phone calls for customer service purposes and will never request sensitive personal information over the phone.
Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to report it directly to the agency at 1-800-269-0271 or report it online.