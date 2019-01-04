WALLACE, Idaho - There is a scammer out there impersonating the Wallace Chamber.
According to a Facebook post by the Wallace Idaho Chamber, there is a party impersonating the Chamber asking for payment for ads in Wallace publications and media.
The Wallace Chamber said they do not hire third party companies for publications or collections. All publications are produced in house by a graphic artist and coordinator.
If a third party contacts you, you are asked to inform the real Wallace Chamber at director@wallaceidahochamber.com or via phone at (208)753-7151.