A man is scamming residents at a retirement community to give him their credit card information, while pretending to work for Xfinity.
Lori Little, who works at Lilac Terrace Retirement Community, said she feels the man is specifically targeting the community's elder residents.
She said the man approaches residents at their door, tells them he's with their cable/internet provider, and claims he needs their credit card information to prevent them from getting their services cut off.
Little also posted an image of the scammer in action at the retirement community, along with the following caption:
"This individual came in to Lilac Terrace Retirement Community and requested credit card numbers from one of our residents. He told her that if he didn't get her credit card # he would turn off her TV. He claimed he was from Xfinity/Comcast. She is 90 years old & was very frightened, and so she did give him her credit card. This guy is slick. He had made special decals for his vest, beanie cap, and even the silver sedan he was driving."