Scam artists are calling clinics and posing as the Medical Board, saying there is a problem with a physician’s DEA registration.
According to The Washington Medical Commission, it appears to be part of a larger extortion scheme related to scammers posing as government officials.
This is not how state medical boards or the DEA operate and all practitioners should be skeptical of anyone claiming to be with the WMC making such demands.
The WMC says they will never call asking for a DEA number, private information or looking for payment. They ask if you receive a call like this to contact medical.commission@wmc.wa.goc.