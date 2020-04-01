We are watching for scattered rain and snow showers today across the Inland Northwest. By this afternoon the snow level should rise to about 2300ft according to the National Weather Service. Hail and graupel will also not be ruled out for today. When we aren't seeing rain or snow we will expect skies to stay mostly cloudy. Winds overall should be pretty light today with the potential for a bit of a breeze on occasion. Tonight there's a chance we could see the scattered showers continuing. We will drop below freezing during the overnight hours after trying to hit the mid 40's.
To kickoff Thursday it's looking similar to the start of today. We have a slight chance for snow showers to start us off. Eventually a transition to scattered rain is possible. We might even see partly sunny skies! But don't get too excited, the chance for that is looking more likely on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.