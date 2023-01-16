We will see lingering showers Monday afternoon, with highs that remain on the mild side in the low to mid 40's. 
 
Overnight lows will drop into the low 30's for most and with patchy fog settling in we could see some slick roadways for your Tuesday morning commute.  Otherwise Tuesday looks quiet with lingering clouds and daytime highs in the low 40's. 
 
Our next system is set to arrive Wednesday, bringing valley rain and mountain snow for the Cascades as well as northern mountains of Washington and Idaho.  Behind Wednesday's system we quiet down through the end of the week and weekend, with highs dropping back into the 30's and overnight lows into the 20's. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!