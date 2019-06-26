The National Weather Service cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Watch that had been in place much of the afternoon at 8PM Wednesday evening. That means our chance of Severe Thunderstorms has diminished this evening, but thunderstorms and heavy bands of rain showers remain likely overnight and even into early Thursday morning. The thunderstorms from here on out just aren't expected to be strong enough to be considered severe in nature.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected again on Thursday and Friday, although the thunderstorms are expected to be much weaker and more isolated than what we saw Wednesday afternoon/evening.
All of this stormy weather is still expected to make a very timely exit, just in time for Hoopfest and Ironman Weekend, which at the moment looks beautiful!
Make sure to stay tuned to KHQ on all of our platforms for updates! You should also download the free KHQ Weather and Traffic Authority App which will send you alerts if a severe thunderstorm is in your area!