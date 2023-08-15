SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Community College (SCC) was endowed $100,000 by the rock band Metallica's foundation.
The rock band Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands, is renewing its commitment to SCC, helping hundreds of students.
"We are grateful to be continuing our relationship as a founding Metallica Scholars Initiative institution and to continue expanding access to higher education," said SCC Acting President Jenni Martin. "The connection between Metallica Scholars and our Workforce Transitions efforts could impact 350-500 students with services focused on reducing barriers to entry and retention."
SCC is the only college in Washington State to be a Metallica Scholars Institution (MSI), according to a press release from SCC.
The foundation was established in 2017 by Metallica to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. The funds will go towards enhancing career and technical education programs.
The community college is one of 10 original institutions and one of 31 colleges in the country that was invited to return to MSI for a fifth year.
According to a press release from SCC, the college will also play an integral role in helping to guide the success of 11 new colleges that will be joining the MSI program.
MSI directly supports 42 community colleges across 33 states and will have helped over 6,000 students pursue trade careers by the end of this year.