COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho burger joint has found a new home about seven months after its previous location was lost during a building fire in downtown Coeur d'Alene earlier this year.
Schmidty's Burgers says its new location will be at 1524 E Sherman Ave., less than a mile away from its previous location on N 4th St.
"We are so excited to see you all again as soon as we can get this place up and running!!! the business said in a post. "Thanks for all the support and uplifting words through this time!!!"
Schmidty's hasn't yet announced its plans or anticipated reopening date for the new CdA location.
The restaurant was among multiple businesses affected when an early-morning fire broke out back on Jan. 20.
