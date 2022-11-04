LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston.
A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
The roadway will remain closed for an extended period of time while crews work to remove wreckage.
Last updated on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) warns drivers of hazardous conditions on US-2, with multivehicle collisions closing the road in both directions. The highway is fully blocked.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) adds there is no signed detour at this time, and drivers should expect significant delay.
Wilbur School District and Creston School District also alerted parents alternative routes will be used to bus children home from school safely. They ask parents to remain off the roads and to avoid the highway.