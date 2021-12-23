SPOKANE, WA - It's been almost a month since a school bus got hit by a stolen car in Otis Orchards.
Now, the bus driver's wife says the impact of the crash has turned out to be much more serious than anyone thought.
Blackhawk Delgado was just getting back from the same East Valley school bus route he has driven for the past 12 years when a stolen white BMW came out of nowhere.
We spoke to him that early November morning.
"Next thing I know is I feel the impact, which is just horrendous, and then I feel the bus starting to tip. My first thought was, 'This ain't happening,'" he said.
Thankfully, no children were on board. As for the suspect driving the white BMW, police identified him as 30-year-old Jeffrey Schelin. He is now in Spokane County jail under several charges, including hit and run.
Schelin was taken to a hospital to be treated. Delgado, on the other hand, was given the go-ahead to go back to work the next day. His wife Kelli said she now realizes something was overlooked.
"He was sleepy. He was having really bad headaches. He was disoriented. He was a little slow to respond," Kelli Delgado explained. "He was still feeling bad, but we were told that was just normal--that it was going to take time."
Then last Sunday night, Delgado's arm went numb.
"Next thing I know, I'm getting a full-blown seizure. The whole left side of my body was convulsing. I didn't know what was going on because I've never had one," he said.
"The seizure was so strong, the bed was shaking," Kelli said.
Delgado was rushed to the hospital, where he learned what was really behind his mysterious symptoms.
"Turns out that I have a brain bleed from the accident," he said.
A slow bleed in his brain since the accident one month ago. Doctors say the bleed isn't big enough for surgery, but they remain hopeful Delgado's body will heal itself over time. However, he won't be able to work for up to 6 months.
"In the meantime, he has to deal with memory issues, coordination issues, he can't do his job as a driver, and if they can't get the seizures to stop. He won't drive anymore," Kelli said.
"I'm the only income in the family. When you do something like that, that's a huge blow, especially this time of year," Delgado lamented.
This incident was the second time Schelin had been arrested in a two week span. The Delgado family is hoping he stays in jail this time.
"You cannot imagine the emotional pain of watching your spouse thinking they're dying in front of you when some idiot that should've never been on the road, that should've been in jail, caused this," Kelli said.
Schelin remains in jail on a $45,000 bond.
Right now, the District is finding Delgado some light duty options for partial pay. His other family members are trying to find extra income in other ways, such as second jobs.
They do have a GoFundMe, and any support from the community is welcomed and appreciated during these difficult times.