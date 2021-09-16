SPOKANE, WA - As we kick off the first couple weeks of school, a bus driver shortage is already impacting local schools. It could mean extracurricular trips and game days get cancelled or postponed.
Dear Mead School District Families -
As we work through the challenges of this year, we want to keep you informed as we encounter new ones that may have an impact on our school district. Like many other districts, we are experiencing a shortage of bus drivers and are actively coming up with new solutions to fill open positions. For now, however, this driver shortage could have an impact on transportation for after-school athletic activities. To be clear, our transportation priority remains getting students to and from school, and at this time, we are fortunate that our driver shortage has minimally impacted our school delivery services.
For our after-school athletic activities, our transportation department is continuously working to shuffle drivers to provide safe and reliable transportation to and from games/practices. We wanted you to know we are doing our best to serve our students.
Each week, the calendar is reviewed and busses are assigned to be able to meet the needs of our programs. In cases where the demand exceeds the need, there are solutions that we will exhaust to get the job done. In this process, we will (1) combine trips, such as putting varsity and junior varsity together, (2) utilize district-owned vans where applicable and available, or (3) pull in third-party transportation such as charter services or similar options.
Once all of those options have been exhausted, we will prioritize our drivers and busses to transport our varsity athletes to games and then attend to our junior varsity program needs. We will then try our best in accommodating C Squad, freshman and middle school programs. We hope we do not need to cancel after-school student opportunities, but we want you to be aware of that possibility. We are also aware that neighboring school districts are also facing similar driver shortages.
Thank you for your understanding as we work through this challenge. We know it may impact your child’s after-school experience, but we will do our best to keep those impacts to a minimum.
How can you help? We are always looking for bus drivers! Apply here, forward this email or talk to your friends and neighbors that might be interested in driving bus.