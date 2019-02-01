School bus hit, one child on board

A school bus was hit by driver near A street and Garland.
Police say one child was on board but was not hurt. The driver of the bus and car were not injured either.
Spokane Police say the driver of the car failed to yeild and crashed into the bus.
#Breaking: School bus vs car on “A” Street and Garland. I’ve been told one child was on the bus at the time of the crash thankfully there are no injuries to report.@KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/mukl2W3RRW— Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) February 2, 2019