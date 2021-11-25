OTIS ORCHARDS, WA - It was a scary situation playing out on the streets of Otis Orchards earlier this week when a BMW smashed into a school bus, flipping it on to it's side.
The school bus driver involved in the hit and run on Monday is recovering, and the man behind the wheel of the other car, 30-year-old Jeffrey Schelin, is facing serious charges.
"He came out of nowhere," Blackhawk Delgado said.
In the 12 years Blackhawk Delgado has driven a bus for East Valley Schools, he has never experienced anything like what happened Monday morning.
"I was on my way back, and I was probably 2 minutes from our base. A road that I travel every day," he said.
Just 20 minutes after his final kids were dropped off, he sees a white flash.
"Next thing I know is, I feel the impact which is just horrendous, and then I feel the bus starting to tip. My first thought was, 'This ain't happening. How can you tip a bus? 29,500 pound bus,'" he said.
A white BMW was driving at high speeds near Otis Orchards Monday around 8:30 a.m. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Jeffrey Schelin, was fleeing from police in a stolen car when he went straight through a stop sign and hit Delgado's bus.
"Next thing I know, I'm on my side," he said. "Tried to get out of the bus but couldn't because of my seatbelt. The impact was so tremendous that I'm surprised he got out and ran."
Schelin took off running, found a short time later hiding in someone's backyard, using a shovel as a crutch, as seen in a picture a witness sent to the KHQ inbox.
He tried to knock on the door, and that's when the neighbor called the police. She said he told her he couldn't remember what happened but thought he had been hit by a car.
"At that moment, I was just so glad I didn't have any kids on because about 6 seats back there was a fence post sticking through the window," Delgado said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the past 11 years, school buses average about 26,000 crashes annually, resulting in 10 deaths.
"If it wouldn't of been a bus, it could've been a car, and they would've died," Delgado said of the crash.
Despite some major bruising, Delgado thankfully left with his life. "I may not have had broken bones, but I'm sore! Today is the first day I've gotten up to walk," he said.
Delgado is set to start work again Monday, with another driver present just to be safe.
Schelin has already been arrested twice in the last two weeks. He was actually supposed to be in court Tuesday on a prior burglary charge, but he couldn't attend as he was in hospital with a broken leg.
Now he's facing more charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and hit and run, to name a few.