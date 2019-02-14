School bus misses morning stop in North Spokane, students miss class

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a typical morning for Layla Buckholz, a sophomore at Lewis and Clark High School, on Thursday.
Buckholz began her daily routine: she got ready for school, put on her Vans slip-on sneakers, and went to her school bus stop at the corner of Astor Street and Montgomery Avenue.
The bus usually stops by around 7:10, so she waited at the stop five minutes beforehand… and waited… and waited.
“I was freezing, just wanting to get on the bus already and sit by the heater,” she said.
However, Spokane’s been dealing with a snowy storm all week. Maybe the bus was driving slow because of slick roads, Buckholz thought.
“Maybe since it’s icy, he (school bus driver) got in a wreck or something?” she said.
Buckholz said she’s never dealt with major problems, like a school bus never showing up, with Durham School Services before… So, she was willing to give the bus the benefit of the doubt.
Buckholz and several other students waited for more than 45 minutes, then Buckholz called her mom, who told her to walk back home.
“I got an unfamiliar caller ID come up on a phone call,” Rebecca Buckholz, Layla’s mother, wrote to KHQ.
“I answered and it was my daughter calling from another child’s phone. She said that her and three other children were still standing at the bus stop, and her feet were frozen. She could not feel them,” Rebecca said.
“Unfortunately, my child didn’t have another way to get there (school), so she missed the whole day,” she said.
“It would’ve taken, like, two hours (to walk to school). I’ve actually done that before,” Layla said.
Edward Flavin, director of communications for Durham School Services, sent the following statement to KHQ:
“Today, the bus that usually services Lewis and Clark High School had experienced mechanical issues. The driver had to return to our facility for service. A substitute bus and driver did make a stop at North Astor Street and East Montgomery Avenue. However by the time the driver arrived, the students were not present. We apologize for this inconvenience, and we will work hard to prevent this from occurring again in the future.”
When asked what time the substitute bus arrived at the stop, the company could not provide a specific time.
Layla claims students waited until at least 8:00 a.m.
“I just think the bus driver should’ve called the transportation (). Let them know the issue… so, we weren’t just standing out there and waiting forever,” she said.