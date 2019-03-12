A concerned parent claims a school bus driver's abrupt stop hospitalized several students with mild concussions, sprains, and more.
Brenda Lloyd, whose children attend Sunset Elementary in Airway Heights, said her kids were on on their school bus when an incident between two separate students began to take place.
As the situation escalated, Lloyd said, the driver "brake checked," unnecessarily and aggressively slammed the brakes on the bus, causing several injuries.
"My kids have a mild concussion and my oldest son has an abrasion and a bruised cheek," Lloyd said.
She also said her youngest son had a muscle sprain in his neck.
Robert Roettger, the superintendent of Cheney Public Schools, said a substitute bus driver "made a poor decision to address a behavior issue," which resulted in the driver abruptly stopping the bus.
Roettger also said additional bus aides will be temporarily placed on buses to supervise students.