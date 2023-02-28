SCHOOL CLOSURE GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

| 2 Hours Late | Christian Montessori School

| 2 Hours Late | Excelsior Schools

| 2 Hours Late | Northwest Christian School

| 2 Hours Late | St. Gerorges School

| 2 Hours Late | St. John Vianney Catholic School

| No School | St. Thomas More School

| St. Aloysius Schools 10 am start

All Saints Catholic School | 2 Hours Late |

Almira SD | 2 Hours Late |

Central YMCA Childrens Center |

Cheney SD | 2 Hours Late |

Christian Heritage School | 2 Hours Late |

Coeur dAlene SD | 2 Hours Late |

Coulee-Hartline SD | 2 Hours Late |

Davenport SD | 2 Hours Late |

East Valley SD Spokane | 90 minute delay

Freeman SD | 2 Hours Late |

Gonzaga Prep | Remote Learning |

Great Northern SD | 2 Hours Late |

LaCrosse SD | 2 Hours Late | Preschool 10am - 1pm

Lakeland SD | 2 Hours Late |

Liberty SD | 2 Hours Late | Before School Activites cancelled

Loon Lake SD | 2 Hours Late |

Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late |

Mead SD | 2 Hours Late |

Medical Lake SD | 2 Hours Late | No Preschool

Nespelem SD | 2 Hours Late |

Orchard Prairie SD | 2 Hours Late |

Palisades Christian Academy and Learning Center | No School |

Post Falls SD | 2 Hours Late | No Preschool

PRIDE Prep Charter School | 2 Hours Late |

Reardan-Edwall SD | 2 Hours Late |

Riverside SD | 2 Hours Late |

Rosalia SD | 2 Hours Late |

Saint John-Endicott Schools | 2 Hours Late | No Preschool

Saint Marys Catholic School | 2 Hours Late |

Saint Matthew Lutheran Preschool and School | 2 Hours Late |

Southside Christian | No School | EXCEPT Afternoon Preschool, Aftercare still open

Spokane Public Schools | 2 Hours Late |

Sprague-Lamont SD | 2 Hours Late | No Breakfast

St Charles Catholic School | No School |

Valley SD | 2 Hours Late |

West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No Preschool, No AM Classes at Dishman Hills HS

Wilson Creek SD | 2 Hours Late | No Preschool

