Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Davenport, Fairfield, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Cheney. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&