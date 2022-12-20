SCHOOL CLOSURE GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

Snow is falling here in the Inland Northwest and some local districts are canceling or delaying school. Here's a look at which schools are cancelled or delayed for Friday, Dec. 20:

  • Central Valley SD | 2 Hours Late |
  • Genesee Public SD | No School |
  • LaCrosse SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool
  • Steptoe SD | 2 Hours Late |
  • Washington State University Pullman | 2 Hours Late |
  • West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late |

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!