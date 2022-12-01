SCHOOL CLOSURE GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

Due to weather in the region, some schools are cancelling or delaying schools on Friday, Dec. 2.

CLOSURES:

Mead School District

Chapel Children's Center

Delays: 

Wilson School District - delayed two hours

