With freezing rain and icy roads in the region Wednesday morning, here are latest school closures and delays for Wednesday, January 9, 2019.
DELAYS:
- Columbia School District #206 - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Davenport School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Evergreen School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Inchelium School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Keller School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Kettle Falls School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Mary Walker School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Newport School District - 2 HOUR DELAY (Buses on limited snow routes)
- Reardan-Edwall School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Royal School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Summit Valley School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Troy School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- White Pine School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Wilbur-Creston School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Wellpinit School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Wilson Creek School District - 2 HOUR DELAY - NO Preschool
- Valley School District #70 - 2 HOUR DELAY
CLOSURES:
- Boundary County School District - CLOSED
- Lake Pend Oreille School District - CLOSED
- Lakeland Joint School District 272 - CLOSED
- LAM Christian Academy - CLOSED
- North Idaho STEM Charter Academy - CLOSED
- Post Falls School District - CLOSED
- West Bonner County School District #83 - CLOSED