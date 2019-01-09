SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

With freezing rain and icy roads in the region Wednesday morning, here are latest school closures and delays for Wednesday, January 9, 2019. 

DELAYS: 

- Columbia School District #206 - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Davenport School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Evergreen School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Inchelium  School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Keller School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Kettle Falls School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Mary Walker School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Newport School District - 2 HOUR DELAY (Buses on limited snow routes)

- Reardan-Edwall School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Royal School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Summit Valley School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Troy School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- White Pine School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Wilbur-Creston School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Wellpinit School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

- Wilson Creek School District - 2 HOUR DELAY - NO Preschool

- Valley School District #70 - 2 HOUR DELAY

CLOSURES:

- Boundary County School District - CLOSED

- Lake Pend Oreille School District - CLOSED

- Lakeland Joint School District 272 - CLOSED

- LAM Christian Academy - CLOSED

- North Idaho STEM Charter Academy - CLOSED

- Post Falls School District - CLOSED

- West Bonner County School District #83 - CLOSED

