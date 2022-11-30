SCHOOL CLOSURE GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

INLAND NORTHWEST - The snow has made it's way into the region, here's a list of school closures and delays for Dec. 1.

Last Updated: Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

CLOSURES:

  • West Bonner County School District #83: Closed
  • Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed
  • St. Thomas More Catholic School: Closed
  • St. Charles Catholic School: Closed
  • St. John Vianney Catholic School: Closed
  • Cataldo Catholic School: Closed
  • St. Mary Catholic School: Closed
  • All Saints Catholic School: Closed

DELAYS:

  • Loon Lake School District: 2 hour delay
  • Riverside School District: 2 hour delay
  • Mary Walker School District: 2 hour delay
  • Valley School District: 2 hour delay
  • Garfield-Palouse Schools: 2 hour delay
  • Nespelem School District: 2 hour delay
  • Davenport School District: 2 hour delay
  • Liberty School District: 2 hour delay
  • Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delay
  • Oakesdale School District: 2 hour delay
  • Newport School District: 2 hour delay

