INLAND NORTHWEST - The snow has made it's way into the region, here's a list of school closures and delays for Dec. 1.
Last Updated: Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
CLOSURES:
- West Bonner County School District #83: Closed
- Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed
- St. Thomas More Catholic School: Closed
- St. Charles Catholic School: Closed
- St. John Vianney Catholic School: Closed
- Cataldo Catholic School: Closed
- St. Mary Catholic School: Closed
- All Saints Catholic School: Closed
DELAYS:
- Loon Lake School District: 2 hour delay
- Riverside School District: 2 hour delay
- Mary Walker School District: 2 hour delay
- Valley School District: 2 hour delay
- Garfield-Palouse Schools: 2 hour delay
- Nespelem School District: 2 hour delay
- Davenport School District: 2 hour delay
- Liberty School District: 2 hour delay
- Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delay
- Oakesdale School District: 2 hour delay
- Newport School District: 2 hour delay